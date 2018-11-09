3 new members appointed to CBDT

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Three IRS officers have been appointed as new members in the CBDT, the policy-making body for the Income Tax (I-T) Department.The officers P K Dash, Akhilesh Ranjan and Neena Kumar, are from the 1982-batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and have taken charge of their posts in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).While Dash was till now serving as the principal chief commissioner of I-T (PCCIT) in Bhopal, Ranjan and Kumar have been serving as the PCCsIT in Delhi.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had issued the order for their appointment on November 6.With the new joinings, the CBDT is now a full house after a long time. The board has a strength of five members and a chairman.The two other members of the CBDT are IRS officers Aditya Vikram and P C Mody while the borad's Chairman is Sushil Chandra. The CBDT frames policy for the I-T Department that is tasked to enforce direct tax laws in the country. It functions under the Union finance ministry. PTI NES NES ANBANB