3 newly recruited Hizbul terrorists arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Three newly-recruited Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were earlier involved in several attacks, including on security forces, have been arrested here, police said on Tuesday"Srinagar Police arrested three newly recruited Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were involved in shooting SPO Romaan (at Chanpora) and various grenade-throwing incidents in Srinagar and Jammu cities," a senior police official said here.They have been identified as Rasheed Lateef Mir, Asif Iqbal Dar and Shahid Hassan Dar, and were arrested from the Barzulla and the Soura areas of the city, he said.The official, however, did not give out specific details of the arrest.He said Junaid Shehrai, Hizbul Mujhaideen commander hailing from Baghat area of the city, had tasked the terrorists to carry out attacks.One grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 rifle, two pistol rounds and a flag were recovered from them, police officials said.. PTI MIJ IJT