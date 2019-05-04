3 of Bangladeshi gang arrested in robbery, dacoity cases across India: Police

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Delhi for their alleged involvement in several cases of dacoity and robbery across India, police said Saturday.They have been identified as Kamrul, Sahidul Islam and Nazrul, all residents of Bagerhat in Bangladesh, officials said.With their arrest, police claimed to have cracked six cases of dacoity committed in Karnataka, Orissa, Goa and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh."The accused were arrested following a tip off that they would be coming near SaraiKale Khan bus terminus. Two country made-pistols and four live cartridges were seized from them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said, adding that the gang used to target posh colonies. They usually used to enter the houses late night through windows after cutting grills and looted valuables at gun point. When any of their targets resisted, they did not hesitate to kill, the officer said.They used to live in and around railway stations or in forested areas of cities, he added. After committing the crime, the gang members used to immediately return to Bangladesh. After reaching Bangladesh, they used to distribute the stolen property, the DCP said.Some gang members entered India with valid passports and some entered illegally.Accused Nazrul entered illegally through a broker in Bangladesh after paying Rs 5,000. As per their passports, Kamrul visited India eight times from July 2017 and Sahidul visited India three times, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM