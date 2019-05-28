3 of family dead in Hisar accident

/R Hisar (Haryana), May 28 (PTI) Three members of a family died when their car rammed into a truck in Haryana's Hisar district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred on the Hisar-Hansi bypass, about 25 km from here, when they were returning from the Delhi airport to the Damdama village in Sirsa district, the police said. Three persons were killed and as many got injured, police said The deceased have been identified as Jaskaran (46), his 11-year-old daughter, Gurgagandeep Kaur, and his brother, Gurmukh Singh (42), police said. Jakaran's wife, Harvinder Kaur, daughter Jai Kaur and son Jaldev Singh were admitted to a hospital, and the condition of the latter is stated to be critical, the police said. PTI CORR VSD ADHMB