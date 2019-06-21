3 of family killed as car overturns in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, Jun 21 (PTI) Three members of family died and five others sustained injuries when their car overturned in Jaisalmer district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred in Sankda Police Station area, the police said, adding that the driver lost control of the vehicle trying to evade a cow.Hukam Singh (60), his wife Tiloki Devi (55) and their son Bhagwan Singh (40) died in the crash. The family was going to Jaisalmer from Mulana village, police said.Five others were injured of which two are in a critical condition, they said. PTI CORR AG RHL