3 officials arrested for graft in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Three persons, including an assistant commissioner in the Commercial Tax Department and a sub-divisional officer, were arrested on Friday in separate cases of graft in Rajasthan by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.Anusuya Kumari, Assistant Commissioner at the Commercial Tax Department, Jaipur, and retired clerk Ravi Pareek were nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh, officials said.The officer had demanded the bribe from a businessman through Pareek in return of releasing a GST refund of Rs 7.79 lakh, they said. After verification of the complaint, a team of the ACB caught both of them at the Commercial Tax office here, they added. In Dholpur district, Sub-Divisional Officer Bhanwar Lal Kasotia was arrested while returning bribe money of Rs 10,000. He had taken the money to give a decision in a land-related matter in favour of a person, the officials said. However, he decided against the complainant and was returning the money when we was nabbed, they said. PTI SDA IJT