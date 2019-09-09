3 Patna cops suspended for failing to check Union min's car

Patna, Sep 8 (PTI) Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for allowing Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's vehicle go without verification of papers during a drive to ensure implementation of the amended motor vehicles act in Patna on Sunday, an official statement said.The vehicle with tinted glasses was being driven by Arijit Choubey, the son of Union Minister of State for Health. Other members of the family were also travelling in the vehicle, it said.Patna Commissioner Anand Kishore and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) D Amarkesh were taking monitoring a drive by the city police to ensure implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amended) Act 2019 near the Bihar museum on Bailey road in the state capital.Arijit Choubey was asked to stop the car by the police, however, as none of the policemen approached the vehicle, the minister's son drove away with it, according to the statement.The three policemen Sub-Inspector Devpal Paswan and constables Dilip Chandra Singh and Pappu Kumar were suspended by the SSP (Traffic) on a direction by the Patna Commissioner, it said.According to the statement, the Patna commissioner has given a clear instruction that owners of vehicles with tinted glass be fined, it said. PTI ANW AR RHL