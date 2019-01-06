3 poachers held in Dudhwa reserve

Lakhimpur Khiri, Jan 6 (PTI) Three poachers were caught red-handed laying traps for herbivorous animals in forests of Mailani range in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, officials said Sunday. "The poachers were caught red-handed late on Saturday night when they were laying half a dozen 'khabars' (nets used to trap spotted deer, wild boars, etc). Three poachers were caught on the spot. Some of their accomplices managed to escape, " Field Director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Ramesh Kumar Pandey told PTI. Pandey lauded the forest patrolling team and said forest guard Mohd Umar and his team would be felicitated for their commendable job. PTI CORR NAV INDIND