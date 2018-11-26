3 poachers nabbed in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Officials of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR)have nabbed three poachers and recovered eight traps laid in the forest to capture wild animals. The poachers were held from Nauniya beat of Majhgain range on Sunday, DTR field director Ramesh Kumar Pandey told PTI. "A team led by DTR buffer zone deputy director Anil Kumar Patel along with special tiger protection force (STPF) men during their routine patrolling came across eight traps laid in the jungle to capture wild animals and some poachers hiding nearby," Pandey said. "While three poachers were caught, others managed to flee. A team of around 50 forest and STPF men has been formed to identify and nab the absconding poachers," he added. Pandey further said that the "drive against poachers and forest criminals" to safeguard the tiger reserve will continue. PTI CORR ABN RHL