3 pub employees held for 'skimming' customers' ATM cards

Noida, Mar 4 (PTI) Three men working at a pub here have been arrested for allegedly cloning ATM cards of some customers to siphon off money from their accounts, police said Monday.Officials said the arrests were made following probe into several cases involving fraudulent withdrawal of money, reported at Sector 20 and Sector 24 police stations.Following investigation, the police on Sunday tracked down three men involved in these frauds, Circle Officer (City 2nd) Piyush Kumar Singh said.Those arrested have been identified as Shubham Rawat, Kaushal Gupta and Sumit Singh, working as bar tenders and waiters at a popular pub located in Logix Mall, he said.The accused told police that every time a customer would hand over his ATM card to them for payment, they would clone it using an electronic device and also note down its pin number. Later they would fraudulently siphon off the money from the accounts using the details, Singh said.The device used by them for skimming ATM details has also been seized, the CO said.The police, however, did not divulge the amount of money they have siphoned off.The trio has been charged with various penal offences including cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and other offences under Information Technology Act, the police said. PTI KIS RAXRAX