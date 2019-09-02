3 robbers held for robbing truck driver, helper

Ghaziabad, Sep 2 (PTI) The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested three men allegedly involved in robbing the driver and helper of a truck ferrying an Army consignment from Imphal to New Delhi.Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said though the trio generally used to loot goods from the targeted vehicles as well, they claimed they left the truck intact because it was carrying Army goods.The three alleged robbers were identified as Sonu Prajapati, Sonu Tyagi and Praveen, all residents of Ghaziabad. The trio was arrested by Shinai Gate police of Ghaziabad.Singh said the three confessed they targeted the truck near a secluded stretch of road late last night and robbed its driver and helper of their cash and all valuables. After looting their personal belongings, they forced them into their car and took them to an ATM kiosk in Raj Nagar Extension and withdrew cash from it after forcing them to part with their pin, the SSP said. They subsequently threw the duo out of their car, the SSP said. The truck's driver and helper reported the matter to police, which managed to arrest the trio today, the SSP said, adding the police also recovered a country-made pistol, besides the looted money and the car used in the commission of crime.PTI CORR . RAXRAX