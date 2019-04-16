3 robbers held with over 100 mobile phones

Ghaziabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for on the charge of robbery and more than 100 mobile phones, laptops, motorcycles and weapons were seized from them, police said Monday.Superintendent of Police (rural area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said acting on a tip-off three people were arrested from DLF colony.During search, 105 mobile phones, two laptops, tabs, two motorcycles which were used in commission of the crime, two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were seized the officer said. The arrested accused, Firoz, Saddam and Keshav, confessed of their crimes, Jadaun said. PTI CORR NSDNSD