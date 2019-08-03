3 suspects held near Hisar cantonment

Hisar (Hr), Aug 3 (PTI) Three men were detained after they were found suspiciously roaming in the cantonment area here, police said on Saturday. A video clip of inside the cantonment area was found in their mobile phones, they said. Preliminary investigations revealed that a WhatsApp call was also made to Pakistan by one of the suspects in July, police said The suspects have been identified as Khalid, 22, Mehtab, 28, and Ragib, 34, they said. All the three are residents of Uttar Pradesh, they added. Further investigations are underway, police said. PTI Corr CHS VSD AQS