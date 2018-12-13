3 teachers killed as car hits truck in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Three teachers were killed and another was injured Thursday when their car rammed into the rear of a truck in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said. The driver of the car apparently lost control over the vehicle and it crashed into the truck on the Alwar-Kishangarh Bas highway, Station House Officer (SHO) Kishangarh Bas, Rajesh Meena said. Mohit Sharma (21), Supreet Nagpal (24) and Rohit Agarwal (25) died on the spot while Hitesh Saini (24) got critically injured and was taken to a hospital, he said. The four men were teachers at a private school, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the family members. No case in connection with the accident has been registered yet, the SHO said. PTI SDA AG AD CK