3 teenagers go missing from UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Three teenagers, who had together gone for a bath in a canal here, have gone missing in Uttar Pradesh's Kandhla town in Shamli district, police said Wednesday. The trio had gone for a bath in the canal on Monday but when they did not return home till Tuesday morning, their parents informed police, SHO Sanjiv Kumar said. The three youths have been identified as Bilal (15), Sajid (14) and Aslem (13), he said. A case was registered and a search operation was underway to find the three teenagers, he added.