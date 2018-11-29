3 temples close down in Mathura to protest demolition drive

Mathura, Nov 28 (PTI) Three major temples here closed for an indefinite period, protesting the demolition of 12 shops and a temporary structure at a aarti sthal in Goverdhan.The Daanghati, Girraj Mukut Mukharbind and Hargokul temples are protesting the demolition, Daanghati temple head priest Rameshwar Kaushik said.He said, "A meeting of the Brahmin Samaj of Goverdhan has been called tomorrow for future course of action." The demolition has been done for implementing the National Green Tribunal's orders, District Magistrate Sarvagyaram Mishra said.The NGT in a recent order, has directed the administration to demolish 75 structures or face punitive action, he said. PTI CORR SNE ANBANB