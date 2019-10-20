3 terror camps across LoC destroyed, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said another terror camp was severely damaged in the action by the Indian forces and the retaliation had caused substantial harm to the terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC).Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the retaliatory action, the Army chief said."Ever since the abrogation of special provisions (for Jammu and Kashmir), we are getting repeated inputs about infiltration by terrorists from across the border," he added."So far, as per the information available with us, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and nearly as many terrorists," General Rawat said, adding that more information on terrorist casualty was being obtained."Three terror camps have been destroyed and on the fourth one also, we have caused severe damage," he said.If Pakistan continued with such activities, the Indian Army would not hesitate to retaliate, the Army chief asserted. PTI KND MPB ASKRC