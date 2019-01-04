3 Traffic Police officials suspended for dereliction of duty on J-K highway

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Three officials of the Traffic Police department were suspended for dereliction of duty by allowing vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway despite one-way traffic restriction, officials said Friday.One inspector and two assistant sub inspectors allowed vehicles from Kashmir to Jammu in violation of the traffic restriction from Jammu to Srinagar on the highway, they said.The Traffic Police officials were suspended, the officials said, adding that there are charges against them that they allowed vehicles after taking bribes. PTI AB KJ