3 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Three personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police were suspended for negligence of duty in Thana Bhawan town of Shamli district, an official said on Sunday.Sub inspector Karvir Singh and constables Nitin Kumar and Sonu had attended a private event and had dinner there while on duty... they were suspended on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.The action was taken after some locals lodged a a complaint against the policemen. PTI CORR RHL