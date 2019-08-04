scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

3 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Three personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police were suspended for negligence of duty in Thana Bhawan town of Shamli district, an official said on Sunday.Sub inspector Karvir Singh and constables Nitin Kumar and Sonu had attended a private event and had dinner there while on duty... they were suspended on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.The action was taken after some locals lodged a a complaint against the policemen. PTI CORR RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos