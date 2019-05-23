3 UP ministers ahead, 1 trailing

/R Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) Three out of the four Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers fielded by the BJP are leading, according to the Election Commission trends. S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri are leading over their rivals from their respective seats, while Mukut Bihari Verma are trailing in the latest round of counting. In Agra, Baghel, who is minister for animal husbandry, minor irrigation and fisheries, has polled 71,570 votes as compared to the BSP's Manoj Kumar Soni, who has got 57,370 votes. Pachauri is leading by over 40,000 votes against Congress candidate and former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal. Pachauri holds the portfolio of sericulture, textile, micro, small and medium enterprises, and export promotion in the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Allahabad, Joshi is leading by over 58,000 votes against Rajendra Singh Patel of the Samajwadi Party. Joshi holds the portfolio of women's welfare, family welfare, mother and child Welfare, and tourism. However, Mukut Bihari Verma, the minister for cooperative, is trailing by over 75,000 votes against the BSP's Ritesh Pandey in Ambedkar Nagar. PTI NAV SMI HMB