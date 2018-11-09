3 women injured in an acid attack in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly throwing acid at a woman he was attempting to rape and two others who rushed to her help after hearing her scream, police here said Friday.The incident took place in Anandapur Lakshmi Narain village in the Nawabganj area here Thursday evening. According to a police official, the accused, Deepak, allegedly tried to rape a woman while she was cutting wood. On hearing her scream, two other women rushed to help her after which Deepak allegedly threw acid on all three women, he said. The women were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated as stable.The accused has been arrested and a probe has been initiated, police said. PTI CORR ABN AD AD MINMIN