3 workers killed after gas leak in Chhattisgarh coal mine

(Eds: Recasting overnight story) Korba (C'garh), Dec 17 (PTI) Three workers were killedafter a gas leak in an underground coal mine of SouthEastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Chhattisgarh's Korbadistrict, police said. The accident took place on Sunday evening in Bagdewacoal mines of SECL, which is a subsidiary of Coal India, asenior police official said.A worker accidentally went inside a non-functionaltunnel of the mine where the oxygen level was low and apoisonous gas was emanating, he said.In a bid to rescue him, two other workers went insidethe tunnel and all three of them fell unconscious, he said.After being alerted, a rescue team pulled out the three workers and took them to a local hospital where all of them were declared dead, the official said.A case was registered, he said, adding that a probewas underway in the mishap.Chhattisgarh's chief minister-designate Bhupesh Baghelexpressed condolences over the death of the three workers and announced a compensation of Rs 75,000 to the kin of each of the deceased.