3-year-old girl raped by middle-aged man in Punjab

Kapurthala (Pb), May 28 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was Tuesday allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man, who lured the minor out of her house when her father was asleep, in a village in Sultanpur Lodhi here, police said.The minor victim, daughter of a migrant labourer from Bihar, was lured out of her room by accused Ganesh on some pretext in the morning, SHO Vikramjeet Singh said.The accused took the girl to his place in the neighbourhood and allegedly raped her, Singh said.Locals alerted by the cries of the minor rushed to her rescue and caught the accused, he said.Ganesh, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has been booked under relevant provisions of the law, including the POCSO Act, Singh said.The incident comes close on the heels of the rape of a four-year-old girl in Dhuri town of Punjab's Sangrur district last week. PTI Cor SUN IJT