3 youths killed as their scooter collides with truck in Haryana

Ambala, Dec 1 (PTI) Three youths were killed and one was seriously injured when their scooter collided with a truck in Ambala City on Saturday, police said.The youths were returning to Ambala Cantonment after attending a religious function at Ambala City when the incident occurred, they said. At a crossing near Polytechnic Chowk in Ambala City their scooter collided with a truck, killing three on the spot, police said.The deceased have been identified as Vikas (15), Subham (16), and Dheeraj (20). The injured, Shivam (16), has been admitted to hospital, they said, adding a case has been registered against the truck driver who is absconding.