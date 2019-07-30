'30 builders sold properties illegally in Shahberi since 2014'

Noida (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) About 30 builders have been found to have sold properties illegally in Greater Noida's Shahberi in last five years and proceedings are underway to lodge FIR against them, officials said on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last week said in Lucknow that accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction and risking thousands of human lives in Greater Noida, a year since the twin-building collapse in Shahberi village which claimed nine lives. In pursuance of the case, a meeting was convened on Monday night by the district administration under chairmanship of District Magistrate B N Singh. Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority K K Gupta, Additional DM Divakar Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh also attended the meeting, an official said. "According to a report from the Stamp and Registry Department, 30 builders were found who have sold more than 5 flats in last five years in Shahberi area illegally and fraudulently. FIR was registered against 13 of the builders last year and they were booked under the Gangsters Act," the official said. "Now the administration has instructed the Greater Noida Authority to lodge complaint against the remaining builders within a week so that FIR can be registered against them and proceedings initiated under the Gangsters Act," the official added. District Magistrate Singh also instructed the officials concerned to initiate proceedings to attach the assets and properties of the accused builders as per the law and told the meeting participants that he would be approaching his counterparts in other districts also for identification and attachment of the properties of the accused builders. Greater Noida Authority officials apprised the meeting that a private agency will soon be inspecting the quality of construction of buildings in Shahberi. "Following the report from the agency on construction quality, a suitable action would be taken against the owners of these properties," the authority officials said. The administration also told the authority to meanwhile hold meetings with the local residents and inform them about the situation. PTI KIS RCJ