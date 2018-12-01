30 injured as bus turns turtle

Etah (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A bus carrying members of a marriage party overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, injuring 30 people, police said Saturday. The incident occurred when the driver of the Agra-bound bus lost control of the vehicle and fell in a ditch near Awagarh town at 10 pm on Friday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar. There were around 60 passengers in the bus and the injured have been admitted to a hospital, Kumar said. As many as 15 passengers, including two women, who have sustained serious injuries have been referred to Agra for treatment, Kumar added. PTI CORR NAV HMB