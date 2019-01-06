30 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI)Thirty IPS officials, including seven three range IGs were on Sunday night transferred in Rajasthan.Inspector General (IG) of Police, Ajmer, Biju George Joseph was transferred to Jodhpur as commissioner, replacing Alok Kumar who was transferred from Jodhpur to Jaipur and was made IG security.IG, Udaipur, Vishal Bansal was shifted to CID (CB) as its inspector general. Prafulla kumar, who was DIG ATS will replace him.Jodhpur range IG Sanjib Kumar will now be Ajmer IG, according to the order issued by the state department of personnel.Several other DIGs and SPs were also transferred. PTI SDA ANBANB