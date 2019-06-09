30-year-old man stabbed to death in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) A 30-year old man has been stabbed to death by unknown persons in the border area of Arnia here, police said Sunday. Moti Lal, alias Toni, son of Bodh Raj from Kather village in Arnia, was stabbed at his shop in Kather on Saturday night, a senior officer said. Lal was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu where he succumbed to injuries, he said. An FIR has been filed under 302 of RPC (murder) and Arms Act, the official said, adding investigation is on. PTI AB INDIND