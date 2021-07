300 special telephone booths being established for communication in J&K

(Eds: Adding details) Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said 300 special telephone booths are being established to help people communicate with their loved ones. In an advisory, it said that liaison officers have also been activated in various areas, including Aligarh and New Delhi, to help students from Jammu and Kashmir communicate with their families. The advisory was issued following the direction of Governor Satya Pal Malik. Help would be extended to those students studying outside the state who wish to go home for Eid celebrations, the governor said. On Friday, the governor sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to liaison officers to organise Eid festivities for students from the state who are unable to go home on the occasion, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said. The governor has issued directions for setting up telephone lines in deputy commissioners' offices for students to talk to their families back home. Three hundred special telephone booths are also being established to help people communicate with their loved ones, the advisory said. A Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted two pictures in which security personnel were seen helping locals make phone call to their relatives living outside the valley. "'I am fine'. Security forces and civil administration in #JammuandKashmir form the vital link between people and their kin," the tweet said. PTI AB AAR