304 haj pilgrims from J-K left for Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) The first batch of over 300 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia Thursday to perform the annual Muslim pilgrimage Haj. Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik flagged off the first flight of 152 Hajis for Medina which left from the Srinagar International Airport Thursday morning, an official spokesman said. On the first day, 304 pilgrims, including 160 males and 144 females, embarked for the pilgrimage through two flights with 152 Hajis each, the spokesman said.He said the Governor interacted with a number of Hajis and extended his best wishes to them for their safe and highly satisfying pilgrimage. Malik urged the pilgrims to pray for welfare and development of the state and for promoting harmony and peace, the spokesman said.He said this year, 11,700 Hajis from the state will be proceeding for the Haj. They will travel in daily flights till 29 July, embarking from the Srinagar International Airport. PTI SSB RCJ