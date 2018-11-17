30,549 complaints resolved by grievance cell in J-K

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) The grievance cell of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has resolved over 30,500 out of 31,469 complaints registered by it, officials said Saturday.Since the imposition of the governor's rule in the state on June 20 till date, the grievance cell has received 31,469 complaints, of which 30,549 have been dealt with and forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal.According to the officials, 544 complaints are under process.All the advisors to the governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations, deputations and individuals.The advisors to the governor have attended and heard 2,180 delegations and 1,982 individuals from July 17 this year till date, the officials said.All the grievances received by the advisors have been dealt with and forwarded to the field officers and departments concerned for their immediate redressal and disposal, they added. PTI AB KJKJ