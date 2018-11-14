31 boys reunited with families in November: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) About 31 boys have been reunited with their families in the past two weeks, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. A function was organised in Rohini on Wednesday on the occasion of Children's Day, where 17 of them were formally handed over to their family members. Delhi Police, along with Sathi NGO, rescued the 31 boys from railway stations and inter-state bus terminus here. Each child was given a school bag with some books and clothes, police added. Between November 1 and 14, 31 such children had been rescued by the Crime Branch working with Sathi NGO, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. Some of the children were residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Each child had a different story to tell. Some had been abandoned while others had left home after being scolded by their family members, Ranjan added. Most children had boarded a train without ticket and had reached railway stations in Delhi. All children belonged to the economically backward strata of society and almost all were school dropouts, he said. PTI NIT UZM SMNSMN