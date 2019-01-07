31 hillocks have disappeared from Rajasthan's Alwar due to illegal mining: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Thirty-one hillocks have disappeared from Rajasthan's Alwar district as a result of levelling of ground due to illegal excavation of minerals, Parliament was informed on Monday.As per information provided by Rajasthan's Department of Mines and Geology, excavation of minerals from hillocks results in levelling of ground and the Forest Survey of India (FSI) has observed that 31 hillocks have disappeared in Alwar district, Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma told the Rajya Sabha. No hillocks from the Aravalli Range have disappeared due to mining operation undertaken illegally, he said.The minister said this information was shared by the Haryana government. PTI PLB GVS