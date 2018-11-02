315 vehicles fined in Delhi on Thursday for plying without pollution certificate

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) As Delhi's air pollution level continues to oscillate between "severe" and "very poor", the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took action against 315 vehicles for plying without valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), a senior police officer said.There were a total of 4,385 such cases in October, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar had said.Around 177 vehicles were fined for carrying uncovered building material and an amount of Rs 3,54,000 was collected as penalty in October.At the border check-posts of Delhi, a total of 70,480 vehicles were checked, out of which 1,738 vehicles, which were not destined for Delhi, were made to turn back and take other routes to reach their destinations, Kumar said.A total of 1,89,290 vehicles were checked till October 31 this year and 391 of those were impounded as they were "over-age", he said.Further, to decongest city roads, reduce the travel time of motorists, save fuel and reduce pollution, a total of 10,23,156 vehicles were fined for obstructive and improper parking, the joint commissioner of police said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV