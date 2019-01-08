316 paramilitary personnel killed between 2014-18: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A total of 316 personnel from paramilitary forces were killed during operations in various parts of the country since 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.During the Question Hour, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said 61 paramilitary personnel were killed in 2018, 70 in 2017, 71 in 2016, 43 in 2015 and 71 in 2014. The paramilitary personnel killed between 2014 and 2018 belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles, the minister said. PTI ACB ACB ANBANB