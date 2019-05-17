32 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Thirty-two flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Friday due to bad weather, officials said. "The flights have been diverted from Delhi to nearby airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar due to rain and winds," said a Delhi airport official. Ten flights were diverted between 4 pm and 5 pm, and another 22 were diverted between 9 pm and 10 pm due to inclement weather, another official said. PTI DSP SNESNESNE

