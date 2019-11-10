32-year-old man stabbed during robbery attempt in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was stabbed by two men during a robbery attempt in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Sunday.The victim has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Dharampura village. He deals in wielding, they said. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night when Yogesh was returning home after attending a 'jagran' (religious programme) at a friend's place.Yogesh had gone there along with his friends. While his friends left for their home, Yogesh was waiting to leave in his car, when two men stabbed him as he resisted a robbery bid, a senior police official said.In his statement, Yogesh alleged that the two men stabbed him and fled with his mobile phone, he said.He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added.A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, police said. Police are looking for CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM