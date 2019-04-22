32-year-old woman stabbed to death by husband in south Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said Monday. The deceased was identified as Tabassum. According to Miraj Khan, Tabassum's elder brother, who works in Mumbai, he got to know about the incident Saturday and reached Delhi. "Tabassum got married to Jamal Nasir (47) in May, 2016. After the marriage, we got to know that Nasir lied to us and the place where he was living was taken on rent. He did not have a proper job and was under huge debt," Miraj said. "Nasir used to take money from our family. He was a habitual drinker and used to torture my sister after consuming alcohol. He shifted to another rented accommodation in Madangir area," he said. The accused had threatened Tabassum many times that he was a professional killer and will "kill your brothers if you will open your mouth in front of them," Miraj claimed. "On April 2, her elder sister met with an accident in Lucknow and was taken to Delhi for the treatment. We asked Tabassum to come and visit her but Nasir refused and did not allow her to come. Later, he allowed Tabassum to visit her sister," he said. A couple of days back, she left Nasir's house and said that she would not go there again. She also revealed that Nasir tortured and thrashed her many time after consuming alcohol, Miraj said. "Nasir called me last week and asked to send Tabassum on shab-e-Barat on April 20. Initially, I refused but later allowed her to go even after she wanted not to go there," Miraj said. She went there with her younger brother Monu Khan. When they reached his place, Nasir took her to another room and stabbed her repeatedly at around 2.30 pm. Monu saw this and cried for help but no one came to rescue, In the meantime, Nasir fled from the spot, he said. Monu took her to AIIMS in an auto-rickshaw where she died during the treatment. He called me and said that Nasir killed Tabassum after stabbing her multiple times, Miraj said. "Doctors in the trauma centre claimed that they have not seen such brutal murder before," Miraj said. Nasir has one elder and one younger brothers. He also has a sister who works in a Madarsa in Zakir Nagar area. Miraj also said that now they got a shocking news that Nasir was married before he tied knot to Tabassum and his first wife died due to illness. "Nasir married our sister just for money as he was under huge debt. He gave all the information about himself false," Miraj said. Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC and inspected the crime scene. They are trying to nab Nasir, a senior police officer said, adding further details are awaited. PTI NIT NIT TIRTIR