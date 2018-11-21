325 inmates from Muzaffarnagar jail to be shifted to Noida prison

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 21 (PTI) A total of 325 inmates lodged in the overcrowded district jail here, including lifers and long-term inmates, will be shifted to a prison in Noida, an official said on Wednesday.The district authorities recommended this to reduce the burden on the prison, Jail Superintendent A K Saxena said.Over 2,000 inmates from two districts -- Muzaffarnagar and Shamli -- are lodged in the prison here against the capacity of 870, he said.Saxena said a confirmation from the jail department headquarters in Lucknow is awaited. PTI CORR DIVDIV