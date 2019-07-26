33 bovines rescued from two trucks in J-K

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) Seven bovines were found dead and 33 others were rescued from two trucks in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday while they were allegedly being smuggled, police said. Two trucks were searched in the Bhamla area and the animals were rescued, they said. The drivers fled from the spot leaving their trucks behind, the police said. A case has been registered and a hunt launched to track down the smugglers, they said. PTI AB MAZ MAZ SMNSMN