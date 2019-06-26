33 IAF aircraft, including 19 fighter jets met with accident since 2015: Govt

(Eds: Updates) New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) As many as 33 Indian Air Force aircraft, including 19 fighter jets, met with accidents since 2015-16, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Wednesday.In a written reply to a question, he also told the Lok Sabha that the Russian-make AN-32 aircraft is the "workhorse" of the IAF transport fleet and "there is no plan to phase it out" as they have "useful residual life". An AN-32 aircraft crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3 killing 13 Air Force personnel. During 2015-16, IAF's four fighter jets, one helicopter, transporter and trainer aircraft each met with accidents, he said. In the 2016-17 fiscal, six IAF fighter jets, two helicopters, and one trainer crashed. In 2017-18, the Air Force lost two fighter jets and three trainer aircraft in crashes.The number rose sharply in 2018-19 with the IAF losing seven fighter jets, two helicopters and two trainers. This included the crash of the MiG-21 fighter jet which was being piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during a dogfight with Pakistan Air Force planes on February 27.On the same day, an Mi-17 helicopter also crashed killing six air force personnel. In 2019-20, so far, an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing 13 air force personnel earlier this month. Defending the AN-32 aircraft, Singh said it has not met with frequent accidents. "In the last four years, in addition to the crash on June 3, 2019 only one AN-32 was lost on July 22, 2016 while flying over the Bay of Bengal," he said.Singh added that a part of the AN-32 fleet has been upgraded with better avionics and airframe reinforcement. "The remaining part are planned to be upgraded in a phased manner," he said. PTI PR PR TIRTIR