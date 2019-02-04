33 injured after bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kangra

(Eds: Updating with more details) Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) Thirty-three people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge at Gopalpur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, a district official said.The condition of eleven of them is critical. Ten of them have been referred to the Tanda Medical College and one to a hospital in the district's Palampur sub-division, he added.The others injured are being treated at a hospital in Gopalpur, he added.The accident took place after the bus -- registration number HP28B1989 -- of the Jawahar Bus Service fell into the gorge near Gopalpur Monday morning, he added. PTI DJI ANBANB