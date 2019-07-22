33 joint secretaries appointed by Union govt, only 7 from IAS

New Delhi, July 22 (PTI) The government on Monday appointed 33 new joint secretaries in the Centre out of which only seven are from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and four from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).Living up to its promise, the government has brought officers from other services like the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, Indian Post and Telecommunication, Accounts and Finance Service and Indian Defence Accounts Service.The officers were empanelled as joint secretaries in February during the previous Narendra Modi government. The government initiated the process after assumption of a fresh term in May and made the appointments on Monday.The other service officers brought to the Centre as joint secretaries include those from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service, Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers and Indian Statistical Services.Officials from the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Railway Personnel Service and Central Secretariat Services have also been selected for being joint secretaries in central ministries.Among prominent appointments, Indian Revenue Services officer Sandip M Pradhan has been appointed as Director General of Sports Authority of India.Radhika Chawdhary from the Indian Railway Personnel Service and G Jayanti from the Central Secretariat Service have been appointed as joint secretaries in the department of personnel and training. This is a nodal department for the All India Services.Nazli Jafri Shayin, an IA&AS officer, has been posted as joint secretary in Defence ministry. PTI SKL SKL ANBANB