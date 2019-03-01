3.3-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Chamba district

Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) A low-intensity quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday morning, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, they said. "A 3.3-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:40 am today," Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.Its epicentre was 5 km northeast of Chamba, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.PTI DJI