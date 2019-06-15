33-year-old arrested for trying to kill man in Jama Masjid area

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a person in Jama Masjid area last year, police said Friday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Saifi, a resident of Meerut. He was carrying cash a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, they said. According to a senior police officer, they received an information that Iqbal Saifi would come near Welcome area here to meet one of his friends in order to plan some heinous crime. "Thereafter, a trap was laid and he was arrested Thursday at around 9.00 pm. One pistol and three live cartridge were recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special) Pramod Singh Kushwah, said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Saifi and his associates Naushad and Rizwan had fired at one Makki on February 21 last year on the direction of their gang leader Shaheen Saifi for not yielding to the extortion demand, police said. Makki managed to save himself in the alleged attack, while one Rehman, a resident of Daryaganj sustained bullet injuries, the DCP said. Naushad and Rizwan have already been arrested. Police said Shaheen Saifi, presently lodged in the Meerut jail, was one of the close associates of underworld don Chota Shakeel, he said. Iqbal Saifi was first arrested in a case of attempt to murder in Meerut in which he, along with his associates, attempted to kill the owner of Nayyar Place in Meerut, the officer said. Thereafter, he formed a gang with Shaheen Saifi. He, along with Shaheen Saifi and Javed, fired at one Ikram, who was a witness in the case. In 2017, Iqbal Saifi contested election of councilor in Meerut on the Bhujan Samajwadi Party's ticket, police added. PTI NIT KJ