33-year-old drug peddler arrested from south Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 33-year-old drug peddler was arrested from south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, police said Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Monu, a resident of Madangir, they said. Monu was arrested while he was carrying ganja concealed in a scooter driven by him. "Around two kilograms ganja has been recovered from his possession," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.