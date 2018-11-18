34 judges appointed to six HCs: Law Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A total of 34 judges have been appointed to six high courts in the country, with Allahabad getting 28, according to the Law Ministry.Despite fresh appointments made Saturday, the 24 high courts of the country face a combined shortage of over 430 judges. The total approved strength is 1,079. While 28 judges were appointed to the Allahabad High Court, the Gauhati High Court got two new faces.Delhi, Meghalaya, Orissa and Madras High Court got one judge each, separate notifications issued by the ministry said.Out of the 34 judges appointed, 17 were lawyers and the rest were judicial officers.The collegium of the Allahabad High Court had recommended 33 names for judgeship. But the Supreme Court collegium found 17 names fit for the job. Out of these 17, the government notified the appointment of 15 and returned two to collegium for reconsideration. PTI NAB KJKJ