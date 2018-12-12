348 projects costing Rs 909 cr approved for funding through JKIDFC

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) As many as 348 languishing projects with an investment of Rs 909.49 crore were Wednesday approved for funding through the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Financial Corporation (JKIDFC), an official spokesman said. The projects were cleared at the fifth meeting of the high-powered committee chaired by Principal Secretary Finance Navin K Choudhary here, the spokesman said. In the five meetings held so far, the committee has cleared 1,644 languishing projects in various key sectors involving a cumulative investment of Rs 3,631.36 crore through JKIDFC. The projects cleared in Wednesday's meeting include 132 projects of power development department costing Rs 264.77 crore, 44 of housing and urban development department costing Rs 200.10 crore, 71 projects of public works department costing Rs 187.43 crore, 14 of health and medical education department costing Rs 44.63 crore and 35 of public health engineering department costing Rs 50.91 crore. Among others were 36 projects of youth services and sports involving a cost of Rs 82.30 crore, 13 projects of industries and commerce department costing Rs 45.31 crore, one project of tourism department costing Rs 24.56 crore and two projects of social welfare department with a cost of Rs 9.46 crore, the spokesman said. Choudhary, who is also the founding chairman-cum-managing director of JKIDFC, while interacting with the officers, said the approved projects would be funded for time-bound completion through the corporation. PTI TAS ABMABM