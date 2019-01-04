35 arrested for gambling in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Thirty-five people were arrested here Thursday in a crackdown on public gambling, police said. The accused were held in Bishanpura village, under Sector 58 police station limits, they said. "We had got a tip-off about the gambling in the village after which a team of officials went to the spot and the offenders were arrested," a police spokesperson said.Rs 23,940 were also recovered from the spot, he added. All the accused have been charged under Section 13 of The Public Gambling Act, 1867, and remanded in judicial custody, the spokesperson said. PTI KIS AQSAQS