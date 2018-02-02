35 mini hydro-electric projects under implementation in J-K:

Sajad Lone

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said 35 hydro-electric power projects are at different stages of implementation in the state.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Daleep Singh Parihar in the state assembly, Minister for Science and Technology Sajad Gani Lone said that 35 such projects have been identified and awarded to various independent power producers under Hydel Policy 2011, adding that these are at different stages of implementation.

He said the government is committed to harnessing the available hydro potential of the state by building micro, mini and small projects in a systematic manner.

The minister added that 13 more such projects are proposed to be constructed and their completion is targeted by 2021-22. PTI AB ABM